LG meets municipal officers and scientists on cleaning drains and landfills

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:01 IST

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, on Friday, held a meeting with various stakeholder agencies and scientists to find solutions to clean drains and remediate legacy waste in the city.

Among those present were principal scientific advisor, government of India; Prof. K Vijay Raghavan from the department of biotechnology; experts from IIT (Delhi); a representative of DESMI, Denmark; and officers of the three municipal Corporations of Delhi.

The LG was informed that through small pilot projects at the Barapullah and Babarpur drains, the department of biotechnology had been able to collect over 500 tonnes of plastic waste in 3 months. “These beginnings are very heart warming and open wider opportunity to clear other drains of Delhi to realise the dream of a clean Yamuna,” Baijal said.

Replication of these solutions will definitely clear the drains and lead to transformation in community living around these drains, he said.

The LG said, “It is also very encouraging to learn about huge response from global experts for legacy waste remediation at Ghazipur. Concerted efforts from all stakeholders will pave way for cleaner and greener Delhi.”

