Life in the times of lockdown: I put humanity above all else, says do-gooder Satinder Pal Singh

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 02:08 IST

With most people confined to their homes in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, a number of organisations and individuals have risen to the occasion and have gone the extra mile to help society.

One such extraordinary person is 40-year-old Satinder Pal Singh, a bank employee, who has singularly taken up the task of sanitising different areas of the city.

A lone warrior, Singh, a resident of Vishal Nagar leaves home at around 8am in the morning with a vessel of disinfectant on his shoulders and face covered with a handkerchief and disinfects one area of the city everyday.

In the last week, Singh has sanitised Jawaddi, Punjab Mata Nagar, New Punjab Mata Nagar and Vishal Nagar.

“Upon observing, police officials, NGOs and doctors do their bit to help people, I decided to take up sanitising work on my own,” he says.

“A friend of mine told me many areas of the city had not been sanitized, even after the outbreak, so I requested my area councillor Dildar Singh to provide me with disinfectant and equipment so that I could sanitise the localities,” said Satinder, who uses four buckets (20 litre each) of spraying chemical in a day.

Singh’s efforts have been lauded by city residents. “People always welcome me with a smile when I spray outside their houses. Some even offer me breakfast and tea,” he says.

“I’m not associated with any organisation but I always try helping others as much as I can. I put humanity above anything else,” he said.

Singh’s family, especially his children, Ekam and Muskaan, are supportive of him. “My wife, Jaswinder, just asks me to be cautious when I step outside the house, which is why I always wear full sleeve clothes, gloves and cover my face with a handkerchief,” he says adding that his younger brothers, Gurvinder Singh and Arvinder Singh, were also serving society by volunteering Langar Sewa at the gurdwara.