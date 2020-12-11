e-paper
Light drizzle likely to put chill back in night temps: IMD

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 18:47 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
         

PUNE A very light drizzle was witnessed in several areas in Pune on Friday morning. The cloudy weather continued till noon, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Friday evening was 18.2 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD forecast that the night temperature was expected to drop to 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that there is a trough - a weather system running through the southern parts of Gujarat, to Konkan and Goa.

“This trough is the reason for unseasonal light showers in the city. And the cloudy weather in Pune. The cloudy conditions will continue till December 14. Very light showers are also forecast till December 13,” said Kashyapi.

For the state, IMD has forecast light showers in northern central Maharashtra till December 13.

“Along with light rains, thunderstorms are also likely in these parts till December 13. On December 14 and December 15, some parts of Vidarbha may witness light showers along with thunderstorms,” said the IMD officials.

The minimum temperature on December 10 at Parbhani was 13.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature on December 11 was at Gondia, 14 degrees Celsius.

Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
‘Trump was directionally right with China, hope Biden remains tough’: US senator at HTLS 2020
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Adverse effects of Covid vaccines to be reviewed by national agencies: WHO
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
