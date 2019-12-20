e-paper
Light rain, cloudy weather forecast till Dec 25: IMD

Light rain, cloudy weather forecast till Dec 25: IMD

Dec 20, 2019 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent 
Light rain has been forecast until December 25, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also citing cloudy weather from Saturday onwards.

“There is a noticeable increase in average minimum temperature in Maharashtra and Marathwada, while there is a slight increase in minimum temperature in Konkan and Goa,” said an official from IMD, weather department.

While Pune recorded 14.1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday, the lowest was recorded in Chandrapur with 10.8 degree Celsius. Ahmednagar recorded 12.6 degree Celsius, Kolhapur recorded 18.2 degree Celsius, Mahabaleshwar was at 13.9 degree Celsius while Nashik was at 13 degree Celsius.

“Night temperatures were appreciably above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and were above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa. The western disturbance as a trough roughly along Longitude 63°E has moved away northwards and a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir causing this situation,” said Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather, IMD.

