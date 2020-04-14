LIP MLA Bains loses security detail after his statement on Patiala attack

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:42 IST

A day after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains justified the Patiala incident, wherein a Nihang Sikh had chopped off a cop’s hand, police withdrew his security detail on Tuesday and asked the four personnel attached with him to report to the police lines immediately. They, however, did not withdraw the security cover of his older brother, MLA Balwinder Singh Bains.

Simarjit, who represents the Atam Nagar constituency, had stated on Monday that the attack was “a result of the atrocities perpetrated by the police on the public”.

Following the statement, the cops on his security detail submitted in writing that they do not want to serve him anymore as he had insulted the department.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said he had received an application from sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, head constables Satnam Singh and Jagdish Chander and constable Mangal Singh, asking to be relieved from MLA Bains’ service.

Bains, meanwhile, accused Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of forcing his gunmen to write to the department against him. “I have audio recordings to prove that the four were under pressure. They were threatened that they would be dismissed if they don’t sign on the applications,” he said.

Sub-inspector (SI) Jagjit Singh, one of the gunmen, said they are not under any pressure. “The whole department is serving the people of the state by putting their lives at risk. And instead of standing by ASI Harjit Singh, whose hand was chopped off, the MLA spoke against the whole force,” the SI said.

‘DID NOT JUSTIFY THE ACT’

Bains further said that he had not justified the ASI’s hand being chopped off. “I used the words ‘adle da badla (tit for tat)’ which means that due to simmering anger against the policemen who inflict atrocities on people, a sincere cop’s hand was chopped off. I never lauded this act. Instead, I spoke against those cops who are harassing people,” said Bains.

“Police have been thrashing innocent people during curfew and making their videos. They did not even spare pregnant women or senior citizens. People are angry at this behaviour,” he said, adding that he stands by his statement.