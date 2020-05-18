e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Liquor shops set to open, those in malls to remain shut

Liquor shops set to open, those in malls to remain shut

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

As the Delhi government eases restrictions in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, 700-odd liquor shops in the city – including around 100 that have been functioning since May 4 – are likely to open later this week, a senior government official said on Monday.

All 700-odd shops are either standalone enterprises or located in markets. None of them are in shopping malls.

The Delhi excise department is likely to issue a separate order on liquor shops in a day or two, the official said.

Delhi has 864 liquor shops, of which around 150 are located in malls and prohibited spaces such as the airport. Such liquor shops will not be allowed to function under the Union home ministry’s guidelines released on Sunday, the official said.

Out of the 700 shops, around 200 have been identified as ‘standalone’ and would be allowed to function all days a week. The remaining 500 will have to follow the odd-even rule applied to all markets, under which enterprises would be allowed to operate on alternate days depending on their shop number, the official said.

In the last two weeks, around 100 liquor shops in the city that have been functioning saw massive crowds and rampant violation of social distancing norms, forcing the government to start an e-coupon system under which one can apply online and visit a designated liquor shop on a given date and time to avoid queues.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In