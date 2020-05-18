Liquor shops set to open, those in malls to remain shut

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:01 IST

New Delhi:

As the Delhi government eases restrictions in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, 700-odd liquor shops in the city – including around 100 that have been functioning since May 4 – are likely to open later this week, a senior government official said on Monday.

All 700-odd shops are either standalone enterprises or located in markets. None of them are in shopping malls.

The Delhi excise department is likely to issue a separate order on liquor shops in a day or two, the official said.

Delhi has 864 liquor shops, of which around 150 are located in malls and prohibited spaces such as the airport. Such liquor shops will not be allowed to function under the Union home ministry’s guidelines released on Sunday, the official said.

Out of the 700 shops, around 200 have been identified as ‘standalone’ and would be allowed to function all days a week. The remaining 500 will have to follow the odd-even rule applied to all markets, under which enterprises would be allowed to operate on alternate days depending on their shop number, the official said.

In the last two weeks, around 100 liquor shops in the city that have been functioning saw massive crowds and rampant violation of social distancing norms, forcing the government to start an e-coupon system under which one can apply online and visit a designated liquor shop on a given date and time to avoid queues.