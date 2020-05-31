e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Liquor vend employee robbed of ₹9,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Liquor vend employee robbed of ₹9,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Two men approached the shop posing as customers and attacked the salesman when he turned around to get them beer

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Posing as customers, two men thrashed a liquor vend employee and robbed him of Rs 9,000 at gunpoint in Mianwal village of Meharban, Ludhiana, on Saturday night.

While fleeing from the spot, the accused locked up the victim inside the vend.

The complainant, Gurmeet Singh of Behlolpur village, Machhiwara, told the police that he worked as a salesman at the liquor vend of Sohan Lal Kundra and Dhillon Group in Miyanwal village.

On Saturday night, two men turned up and asked for beer. As he turned around, the duo barged into the vend and started beating him up. They flashed a gun and threatened to kill him. Forcibly taking Rs 9,000 from the vend, the accused fled after locking the store from outside.

ASI Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused. Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

SIMILAR CASES RECENTLY

May 27: Four assailants beat to death the owner of a liquor tavern in Kaddon village, Doraha.

April 1: A salesman at a liquor vend was hacked to death at Chapki village. The assailants had fled after locking the vend from outside.

top news
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In