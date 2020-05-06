e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Liquor vends to reopen in Ludhiana on May 7

Liquor vends to reopen in Ludhiana on May 7

District administration gears up to contain chaos-like situation outside vends; home delivery of liquor also allowed

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The liquor vends in the district have been lying closed since the curfew was imposed on March 23.
The liquor vends in the district have been lying closed since the curfew was imposed on March 23.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

With Punjab government ordering opening of liquor vends in the state from Thursday, Ludhiana liquor vend owners have marked circles outside their shops to maintain social distancing.

According to the orders of the state government, only five customers will be allowed outside the shops at a time. There is also a provision to deliver liquor at the doorsteps of the residents, with maximum of two litres liquor per customer.

Curfew pass has been made mandatory for the staff of vends delivering alcohol at doorsteps, while delivery of liquor has been prohibited in containment zones.

Taking lessons from other states, the district police have pulled up socks to deal with any chaos-like situation outside liquor vends. Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the police were prepared to tackle any such situation and were committed to execute the government’s orders.

Meanwhile, the move has received mixed response from the public. Kulwant Singh of Sarabha Nagar said as the government had suffered huge monetary losses during the lockdown, it was forced to open liquor vends, which generated huge revenue. He cautioned that relaxation should be provided but the government should exercise maximum caution.

Rajiv Sharma, a resident of Dugri, said the city was in the red zone, so the decision of opening liquor vends could backfire. The government should have waited for some more days before announcing the move, he added.

HOME DELIVERY OF LIQUOR: CIVIL LINES RESIDENT LOSES ₹34,000 TO FRAUDSTERS

Mukesh Kumar of Civil Lines on Wednesday lost ₹34,000 to fraudsters when he ordered a carton of scotch using a number advertised on Facebook offering home delivery of liquor at doorsteps.

The trickster demanded ₹14,000 for the carton and asked him to make online payment using UPI. They demanded ₹4,000 in advance. Mukesh said after sometime the accused called him again and asked him to transfer another ₹10,000 claiming that the delivery boy was near his house.

He said the accused made him make payments twice more, claiming that they had not received the amount and it had been credited to his account. He said by the time he realised he had been duped, the accused had already made him transfer ₹34,000. He has made a complaint to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Sameer Verma stating that the Facebook page and numbers of the fraudsters are still active.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities