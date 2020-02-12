LMC staff found absent during surprise check, salary cut ordered

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:13 IST

LUCKNOW Around 50% employees of Lucknow Municipal Corporation were found absent when municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi went for a surprise inspection of LMC office on Wednesday morning.

Most of these employees were dealing with house tax collection, birth and death certificates and receiving complaints of civic problems.

Tripathi ordered salary cut of employees found absent. “I will also inspect zonal offices to see how the common man is treated there,” he said.

Tripathi added, “I will not tolerate any inconvenience to the common man. If people are made to wait for hours because of our late coming employees, then employees will have to face action.”