Lockdown restrictions to remain in Pune: Pawar

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:49 IST

Pune: With coronavirus cases rising in Pune, the state government does not plan to ease restrictions in the city as planned in other parts of the state from April 20.

Speaking at a meeting held with officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), district administration and police department at divisional commissionerate on Saturday, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, asked officials to strictly implement the lockdown measures in the city.

“The rising Covid-19 cases in Pune are a matter of concern. There is need for police department to strictly implement lockdown for the next eight days,” said Pawar. Besides Pune, Pawar also asked stringent implementation of lockdown in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the three cantonments in the district.