Lockdown: Vasai vegetable market closed for 4 days

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:46 IST

The Palghar collector Dr Kailash Shinde has ordered closure of all vegetable and fruit markets in Vasai-Virar from April 6 to 9 April, as there were instances of overcrowding in the stalls. The hand carts selling the vegetables also will not be allowed.

The order was issued on Sunday. Earlier, the vendors were allowed to sell fruits and vegetables door-to-door, and were also allowed to set up stalls in housing societies for two hours daily. But after collectors’ orders, they will also be prohibited.

Over 17 positive cases and 2 deaths have been recorded in Vasai-Virar so far.