e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Locust attack in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, crops damaged

Locust attack in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, crops damaged

Farmers demand compensation for the crop damage from the government.

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
(HT File)
         

A swarm of locusts entered Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri on Friday and damaged crops in a dozen villages falling under the district, agricultural department officials said.

Officials of the agriculture department reached the fields to control the menace.

Pradeep Sheoran , a farmer from Piranu Mandi village, said a swarm of locusts entered the fields from Mahendergarh and Rewari side and damaged cotton, Bajra, Guar and vegetable crops. “The agricultural department officials failed to control the menace. A compensation should be given by the government,” he added.

Dadri sub-divisional officer (agriculture) Krishan Kumar said their teams are working to control the situation by spraying pesticides.“The farmers should inform us if they find locusts anywhere in the district. We have also advised them to make loud noises by beating thalis, sound producing instruments and tin boxes to drive away the insects,” he added.

Last month, locusts had damaged several crops in Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar but the menace was controlled after a spray of pesticides. It had then moved from Jhajjar to Uttar Pradesh after passing through Gurugram.

top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In