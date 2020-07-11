Locust attack in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, crops damaged

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:24 IST

A swarm of locusts entered Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri on Friday and damaged crops in a dozen villages falling under the district, agricultural department officials said.

Officials of the agriculture department reached the fields to control the menace.

Pradeep Sheoran , a farmer from Piranu Mandi village, said a swarm of locusts entered the fields from Mahendergarh and Rewari side and damaged cotton, Bajra, Guar and vegetable crops. “The agricultural department officials failed to control the menace. A compensation should be given by the government,” he added.

Dadri sub-divisional officer (agriculture) Krishan Kumar said their teams are working to control the situation by spraying pesticides.“The farmers should inform us if they find locusts anywhere in the district. We have also advised them to make loud noises by beating thalis, sound producing instruments and tin boxes to drive away the insects,” he added.

Last month, locusts had damaged several crops in Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar but the menace was controlled after a spray of pesticides. It had then moved from Jhajjar to Uttar Pradesh after passing through Gurugram.