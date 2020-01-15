Loni: Man gets wife killed to marry 19-yr-old sister-in-law; held

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:13 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man, along with two quacks, for allegedly planning and executing the murder of his wife and making it look like an armed robbery gone wrong.

Police said prime suspect, Asif Ali Siddiqui, wanted to marry his 19-year-old sister-in-law. The incident took place on the night of January 11, and Siddiqui had given a police complaint claiming that his house was robbed by unidentified men who also strangled his wife, Samreen, and fled with cash and gold worth about ₹1 lakh.

The incident took place in Behta Hajipur. The Ghaziabad police Wednesday said they arrested Siddiqui and quacks, Ravindra Pal and Sandeep Kumar, who were part of the conspiracy.

“Last year, Siddiqui had gone to Ravindra’s clinic and he introduced Siddiqui to Sandeep. Siddiqui then brought along Samreen on the pretext of some treatment and asked the two men to give her some poison to kill her. He gave them ₹30,000 for the purpose and two men took a vacation in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, with that money. Samreen, however, survived their attempts to poison her. She got pregnant with their third child and so Siddiqui decided not to kill her. After the child was born last year, his sister-in-law’s wedding was also fixed,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

“Siddiqui again wanted to get rid of Samreen and he sought the help of the two quacks who introduced him to one Sunil Sharma who had a criminal background. Sharma promised to do the job for ₹2 lakh. Siddiqui paid him ₹90,000 and promised full payment once the deed was done. On the night January 11, Sharma arrived with two accomplices and they were admitted to the ground floor store room by Siddiqui,” Jadaun said.

Later, the three men, along with Siddiqui, went to the first floor of the house where Samreen was sleeping with the children and strangled her, the police said. They said three days prior to the murder, Siddiqui had called over his 15-year-old brother-in-law so that the boy would become a witness to the staged robbery.

After the murder, the three men tied up Siddiqui and fled the house with cash and jewellery, which was adjusted towards the pending contract amount.

“Sharma and his accomplices are on the run while Siddiqui and the two quacks have been arrested. We got suspicious as Siddiqui kept changing his statement and also due to the fact that there was no forced entry. CCTV footage of the assailants coming to the house was also recovered,” Jadaun said.