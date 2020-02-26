Lookout circular issued against Chandigarh DSP Soni

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:13 IST

The Mohali police on Monday issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Punjab DSP Atul Soni, who was booked on January 19 for firing at his wife after an argument in their house in Sector 68 here.

An LOC is a letter issued to all airports giving details of the criminal case registered against a person wanted by the police to stop him from escaping the country.

On why it took 36 days to issue the circular, superintendent of police (SP, investigations) Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “For issuing an LOC, we needed Soni’s passport details, procuring which took time.”

Soni, who was posted with the 82 battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh, was placed under suspension and also faces a departmental inquiry in the case.

Soni was booked on the complaint of his wife, Sunita Soni. During the hearing of Atul’s anticipatory bail before a local court, Sunita’s lawyer had submitted that “a compromise has been effected between the parties”, following which Sunita, in an affidavit, also retracted the allegations.

A Mohali court has already issued warrants against Soni after the Punjab and Haryana high court had refused to grant him anticipatory bail stating that “his custodial interrogation was required in view of recovery of illegal weapon from his house, as its source was yet to be unearthed”.

COPS CLUELESS

Police have been unable to trace Soni ever since the incident even when his Punjabi movie, Jagga Jagravan Joga, released on February 14, was being promoted through his social media handles. Soni is portraying a negative role in the movie. Police have also written to Facebook and Instagram through email to provide IP addresses of these accounts to locate him.