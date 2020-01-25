e-paper
Loss-making KDMT to spend ₹7lakh on study tour

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:07 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The cash-strapped Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) sanctioned a proposal of ₹7 lakh for a study tour to be organised for its committee members.

In the KDMT meeting on Friday, the proposal to organise a study tour was sanctioned by the civic transport body chairman Manoj Chaudhari.

The civic transport body has 218 civic buses but only 60 of them ply on road every day. While the rest either lack maintenance or do not ply because there are not enough drivers and conductors. “The study tour is necessary as it helps us come up with new ideas to improve the civic bus service. It helps the members to learn from other civic transport body on how they function and manage the fleet.As of now, the place for the tour has not been finalised,” said Chaudhari. Out of the 60 buses that ply on the road, the civic transport earns an income of ₹ 4-5 lakh.

The KDMT has plans to improve its services by adding more buses to the fleet. However, due to loss incurred the civic transport body finds it difficult.

“We are planing to improve services by plying most amount of buses. We are working towards it,” said Chaudhari.

Commuters are not happy with the inefficient services, which has not improved over the years. “The buses are in bad condition and break down on road often. They are not punctual. Sometimes, they are cancelled. The bus stops are also not in good condition. Why waste money when one can improve services,”said Sandesh Bhoir, 35, who travels by civic bus from Kalyan to connect to Dombivli for work.

