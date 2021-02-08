Lost cousins reunite after over 4 decades on banks of Sangam

Members of the Jai Triveni Jai Prayag Sanstha are ecstatic as their efforts have helped reunite two cousins after 45 years on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The two families lost contact after the death of elders and were looking for each other for long. The sister and brother are now thanking the Jai Triveni Jai Prayag Sanstha members for their role in reuniting them.

A resident of Sahaipur village of Sirathu town in Kaushambi district, Chhagan Malviya's sister was married in Delhi decades back. She had a daughter named Vibha.

However, Vibha's father left her after her mother's death while Chhagan Malviya also died leaving behind his family which included his son Anil Malviya, an income tax department employee.

Due to the communication gap, Vibha lost all contact with her mother's family. All her efforts to trace them went in vain. Meanwhile, Anil Malviya also tried looking for his sister Vibha ‘Guddi’ and even went to Delhi in 1985 but couldn’t trace her.

Over the last few years, Vibha made many trips to Prayagraj for 'Kalpwas' and during the Magh Mela and that is how she met Jai Triveni Jai Prayag Sanstha president Acharya Pradeep Pandey. Vibha informed Pradeep Pandey about her roots in Prayagraj and asked him to help her trace her lost family members.

Pradeep Pandey asked his aide Sandeep Malviya who knew Anil Malviya and that’s how the unity script unfolded.

On Sunday, Sandeep met Vibha and made a video call to Anil. The brother and sister talked to each other and soon Anil and his family reached Magh Mela to meet his lost sister and took her home.

"It is with the blessings of holy Ganga that I am reunited with my family after 45 years," Vibha shared.

