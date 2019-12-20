e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
LTT revamp plan is right on track

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 01:07 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) on Thursday submitted a five-phase development plan for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to the Central Railway (CR). The plan includes construction of new arrival and departure terminal buildings for outstation trains, construction of three new platforms, a bus stop providing direct access to the terminal and major commercialisation of available railway spaces.

For the commercialisation of railway spaces, IRSDC has proposed for the relocation of CR’s Railway Colony, along with the resettlement of slums adjacent to the colony. A new road will be constructed to reach to the terminus.

A separate road connecting the residential buildings to the terminus has also been proposed.

The Railways has also proposed for the construction of a multi-level car parking facility.

The development plan that was presented to the Railways will now be discussed with CR, as they had earlier planned to develop LTT railway station and its neighbouring areas within Railways’ jurisdiction.

HT had, on December 13, reported on ISRDC’s proposal to redevelop LTT, Kalyan, Andheri, Dadar, Borivli, Bandra Terminus and Thakurli railway stations.

The railway development corporation plans to include shopping complexes and hotels inside some of these station premises to increase the non-fare revenue.

