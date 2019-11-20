LU bans political activities, entry of expelled students on campus

cities

Lucknow The Lucknow University has imposed a ban on political activities on the campus in view of its centenary celebrations scheduled on November 25.

As per the order issued by proctor Vinod Singh, political protests or activities will not be allowed on the campus while entry of expelled students or a group of students affiliated to any political party will invite strict action.

The university will seek action under Gangster Act against any expelled student who attempts to enter the campus, said officials.

“This order was issued as a precaution to prevent any kind of violence on the varsity’s campus. University officials have been intimated about this order,” said the proctor.

Though all political activities are banned in the university for over a decade, student leaders have staged protest on the campus on many occasions in the last two years.