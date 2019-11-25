LU centenary celebrations a lacklustre affair?

cities

LUCKNOW The customary events organised by Lucknow University on Monday to kick off its yearlong centenary celebrations were a lacklustre affair, with limited participation even by students and staff members.

The day began with a ‘prabhat pheri’ organised by the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA). But it got a tepid response. The teachers had to make students of physical and social work department to participate in it.

Vice-chancellor SK Shukla arrived late for the event and so did many of the teachers.

The drive to plant 100 saplings across the university was also organised separately at the department level.

The decision of the university administration to open its departments for the public also failed to generate interest among people. While several departments threw open their museums and libraries for the general public, it was only students who bothered to pay a visit.

The museum in the zoology department that houses some the finest specimens saw a few visitors but majority of them were students.

Sudhir Pawar, head of department, zoology department (who is also leading the centenary year celebrations) said: “The university has entered its 100th year of existence and I am sure it will be a remarkable year. As faculty members, we are doing everything to make the celebrations memorable, but we need support of other departments and administration to make it happen.”

The department of geology and ancient Indian history, along with Tagore Library, also opened their gates for the public. They too received a lukewarm response.

The university administrators also failed to include the students in the function. Even those living in varsity hostels were not invited.

“I have read in the newspapers that the Lucknow University has entered its 100th year, but there have been no talks about it in the university,” said a hosteller.

In the evening, a ‘kavi sammelan’ was organised at the Malviya Hall. The vice-chancellor inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering. “The university has reached here with great toil and efforts of our predecessors. We must make efforts to take their work forward,” he said.

“I am confident that the university will achieve greater heights in education and research and will stand among the leading universities,” he added.

The ‘kavi sammelan’ was attended by teachers and some students who reached the venue after their classes.

