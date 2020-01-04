e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / LU to have a virtual classroom, community radio

LU to have a virtual classroom, community radio

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: Soon, students of Lucknow University will be able to attend lectures of California State University through a virtual classroom on the campus. The classroom which is under construction, will be made functional by March, according to the university administration.

“The students will be able to attend classes of teachers of California State University, Long Beach. LU has signed an MoU with California University to share resources,” said vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai.

Under the MoU the lectures of professors of both the university will be available for students at both campuses via virtual classrooms.

“Sharing of information and resources in this manner can prove fruitful in developing knowledge base which is very important for students,” said the VC. “We are also preparing to sign such MoUs with other universities .”

The VC has also suggested setting up a community radio that will be operated by student and teachers of the university.

The university is also set to appoint student advisors to suggest ways to improve facilities in their departments.

Meanwhile the university has established a new Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). Prof Amita Kanojia of zoology department will head the committee .

