LU to have research chair in Atal’s name

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:53 IST

The Lucknow University is set to have a research chair in the name of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The chair is being set up on the directions of the state government and a budget of ₹ 20 million has also been allocated.

In a letter sent to the university vice-chancellor and finance officer special secretary Manoj Kumar directed setting up the chair in the Public Administration Department of LU.

Confirming the development, Lucknow University vice-chancellor SP Singh said, “The chair will be set up to hold research, discussions and seminars on the good administration of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. The university feels very lucky to have received this opportunity.”

According to the letter, the interest earned from the budget corpus will be used to bear expenses of the chair.

“I have asked teachers of departments concerned to suggest ways so that we can have the best research regarding to AtalJi at out university,” the V-C said.

Vajpayee, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, shared a special bond with Lucknow from where he was also elected as the MP. Keeping this in mind, the state government announced several plans to honour his legacy, after he passed away last year following a long illness. The state government announced building a statue of late PM Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. Recently, the iconic Hazratganj crossing in the city was renamed as Atal Chowk in tribute.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 20:53 IST