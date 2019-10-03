Lucknow celebrates the ‘joy of giving’

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:13 IST

The 11th edition of ‘Daan Utsav’ (Joy of Giving Week, Oct 2 to 8) got underway in Lucknow on Wednesday with citizen groups, corporate houses and NGOs being a part of it.

Divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram inaugurated the event. A ‘Plog run’ was organised to create awareness on making the city free of plastic waste.

Eashwar Child Welfare Foundation, UPNP plus, Sharnam Sansthan kick-started their health and awareness drive at KGMU with the distribution of food and books among women and children with HIV.

Gynaecologist Dr Jyotsna Mehta, who participated in the event with friends, congratulated the team and talked about wanting to create empathy for visually challenged people.

Medical camps were also conducted by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rajesh Mehta and Dr Jyotsna Mehta. The couple holds camps regularly and gives consultation/treatment to those in need.

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated by many other organisations, including SN Foundation, at Vrindavan Sector 2, Telibagh. An art competition was organised for children.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:13 IST