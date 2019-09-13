‘Lucknow emerging as a hub of Hindi literature’

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:27 IST

The state capital is becoming a hub of Hindi literature, feel several littérateurs, poets and writers. They say that’s the reason why more and more activities celebrating Hindi literature are being organised in the city. However, some caution that absence of money for writers, thinkers and poets could hurt the prospects of Hindi literature in Lucknow.

Indicating the city’s rising popularity as a hub of Hindi literature are the many different programmes that will be organised here to celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ on Saturday (September 14).

“In this era when people prefer reading books on the internet, Lucknow writers are coming out with more and more books in Hindi on a variety of subjects,” said poet and Hindi literature critic Sarvesh Asthana.

“Books of four eminent comic poets will be released at the same event at the Sangeet Natak Akademi here on ‘Hindi Diwas’. These include Mukul Mahan’s ‘Yamlok Mein Ghotala’, Rajendra Pandit’s ‘Pandit Ji’, Pankaj Prasoon’s ‘Lampatganj’ and my book ‘Wo Balkani Wali’. All will be released by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in the presence of former president of Hindi Sansthan Dr Udai Pratap Singh and eminent writer Dr Gopal Chaturvedi. I think its will be a one-of-its-kind occasion.”

He said that such was the depth of Hindi writing in Lucknow that more books in the language were coming out here than anywhere else in the country.

Working president of the UP Hindi Sansthan, Sadanannd Gupta, said, “Lucknow is emerging as a hub of Hindi literature. In the past too, writers like Bhagwati Charan Varma, Amritlal Nagar and KP Saxena have served the cause of Hindi literature in the city. This year, to mark ‘Hindi Diwas’, the Hindi Sansthan has organised ‘Ekal Kavya Path’ at Yashpal auditorium, starting at 11 am. Noted writer Kumud Sharma will be the chief guest.”

Poet Mukul Mahan said, “Apart from more books in Hindi being released here and literary events such as literature festivals and poetry and storytelling sessions being organised in every corner of the city, Lucknow is also experimenting with modern writing. Comic poetry has touched new heights with a new breed of writers from the state capital emerging as among the best in India.”

Poet Sanjay Mishra ‘Shauq’ said, “The only thing which ails Lucknow’s Hindi literature scene is the absence of money for writers, poets and intellectuals. Organisers of good literary events don’t get sponsors, which is very worrying.”

He said people would have to open their purse strings to help good writers and poets get their due.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 21:27 IST