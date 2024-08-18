 Bulandshahr: 10 labourers killed in crash while heading home for Rakhi festival - Hindustan Times
Bulandshahr: 10 labourers killed in crash while heading home for Rakhi festival

ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Ten labourers were killed and 27 injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a bus in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Ten labourers were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a bus in the Salempur area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place on the Budaun-Meerut state highway.

Bulandshahr: Injured being treated at a hospital after a collision between a pickup van and a bus, in Bulandshahr, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. At least ten people were killed and 27 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI)
Bulandshahr: Injured being treated at a hospital after a collision between a pickup van and a bus, in Bulandshahr, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. At least ten people were killed and 27 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI)

"Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van traveling from Ghaziabad to Sambhal collided with a private bus. The injured have been sent to the hospital," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh informed reporters.

The labourers worked for Britaina company and were heading to their native village in Aligarh to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Four individuals had boarded the vehicle from Dadri.

SSP Shlok Kumar of Bulandshahr said the injured have been admitted to hospitals in Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Aligarh, with one person in serious condition. He added that the ten people killed in the accident were men, while the 27 injured included women and children from their families.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best medical treatment, the official said.

Videos of the incident shared on social media showed the van reduced to shambles, while the bus's front was heavily damaged.

Inputs from S Raju

