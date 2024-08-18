Delhi hit-and-run case: Speeding Mercedes kills cycle rider in Ashram

A cycle rider was killed after a Mercedes car hit him on Saturday in Delhi's Ashram area. The Delhi police have seized the vehicle and the accused has been detained, reported ANI. A 34-year-old cycle rider, named Rajesh, was killed in a hit-and-run case when a Mercedes car hit him

According to the police, the victim Rajesh died on the spot when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind and then fled. Rajesh's body was found on the side of the road and his cycle was flung about 150 metres ahead.

Later, the car driver, Pradeep Gautam surrendered at a police station in the evening and was arrested, police said.

The police had traced the car's ownership details and found that the owner gave Pradeep the car a month ago to sell it.

Rajesh, the deceased cycle rider, was on his way to duty when the car hit him, his uncle Habi Prasad told ANI.

“The Mercedes driver hit him (Rajesh) from behind and dragged him to 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged at least 100-150 metres.” he said.

The death of 34-year-old Rajesh is part of a pattern of such incidents across the country, especially involving luxury vehicles.

The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted on Sunday.On February 25, in Nagpur, a woman drove her Mercedes car allegedly under the influence of alcohol and killed two men travelling on a scooter.

The BMW Worli case and the Pune Porsche case are examples of hit and runs this year involving luxury vehicles, which have had fatal and long standing consequences.

On May 19, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

The case caused outrage due to the juvenile being told to write a 300 word essay on road safety to get bail. The hit and run also caused controversy due to tampering of evidence, such as switching out of blood samples of the minor driver with his mother.

According to the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, drivers fleeing an accident site can face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of ₹7 lakh.

Another case in which a speeding Mercedes killed a person in Delhi in 2016, has recently been solved , with the court ordering that ₹1.98 crore be awarded to the family of the deceased as compensation. The case took eight years of deliberations for justice to be served .