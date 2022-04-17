10-year-old runs over 200km from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM
PRAYAGRAJ: A 10-year-old class 4 girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. The CM extended his good wishes to the young girl and encouraged her to work hard to realize her dream of becoming an athlete and winning medals for country.
During the meeting at his official residence, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit and a sports kit.
On the occasion, the CM also honoured her and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson.
Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added.
The spokesperson said Kajal, who ran over 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, dreams of becoming an athlete.
Kajal is a resident of Lalitpur village in Manda development block of Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna region and is a student of Class 4. Daughter of a railway employee Neeraj Kumar, Kajal completed the long journey to Lucknow on April 15 and met the CM on Saturday. Kajal had started her run from Prayagraj on April 10.
She had participated in the annual prize money Indira Marathon in 2021 even though her registration could formally not be done owing to her young age. Following her participation in the Indira Marathon, she had written a letter to the UP CM and expressed her desire to meet him.
CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification. He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.
DESPITE HC CONCERN: Government lawyers continue to get interview call
Several government lawyers continued to receive calls from the state law department on Saturday evening for interview despite the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court expressing its concern over such interviews. The interviews are reportedly to decide if the government lawyers should be retained or not. The office of principal secretary (law and legal remembrancer), state law department on Saturday evening called several government advocates for the interview. The court had reserved its order.
Transport department initiative: Automatic online temporary permit delivery system soon
The Uttar Pradesh transport department is ready with a new system under which all temporary transport permits will be issued automatically through a portal, with no manual intervention, obviating the need for applicants to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for the purpose, officials dealing with the issue said. “The transport department has made all preparations to launch the new system by April-end,” an official said.
Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min
MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals. Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows.
UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said. The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
