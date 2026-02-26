10-year-old slammed to ground in Lucknow; incident caught on CCTV

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly picked up and slammed onto a concrete lane by a 22-year-old youth in Golaganj, leaving the child unconscious. The incident, which took place on February 20, was captured on CCTV and came to light on Wednesday after the boy’s condition worsened. For representation only

“Based on the written complaint received at Wazeerganj police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and further legal proceedings are underway,” said Wazeerganj SHO RK Tripathi.

According to the family, Abdul Nasir, son of Hayat Hussain, had gone to a neighbourhood mosque to offer namaz after breaking his fast. After prayers, he was playing cricket with other children outside the mosque when the accused, identified as Fahad alias Prince, a local resident, allegedly approached him.

Family members said the youth grabbed Nasir by the neck with one hand and between his legs with the other, lifted him above his head, and threw him forcefully onto the concrete lane. The boy fell unconscious from the impact, as seen in the viral CCTV footage.

The footage shows the accused lifting the child above his head and hurling him to the ground with significant force.

After the incident, the accused’s uncle Rashid and women from his household reportedly took the child to their home, telling the family that he had fainted while playing. He was later admitted to a hospital in Hussainganj, where doctors recommended consulting a neurosurgeon. He was subsequently examined at a private hospital in Indira Nagar.

On February 22, when the boy’s condition worsened and his family requested medical reports, they alleged that the accused’s family interfered to prevent the reports from being provided. Around the same time, other children who had been playing with Nasir informed his family that he had been deliberately lifted and thrown to the ground.

A probe into the incident is ongoing.