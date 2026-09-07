12 devotees dead, over 16 others injured in Baghpat e-way crash

MEERUT At least 12 people were killed and over 16 others injured when a pickup vehicle ferrying 32 devotees from Badaun overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in UP’s Baghpat district around 1am on Monday after hitting a road divider. The incident took place when the victims were returning from a pilgrimage to Bagad Dham in Rajasthan, said police. Injured people receive medical treatment at a hospital after a pickup vehicle with passengers from Rajasthan heading to Badaun overturned after hitting a road divider, killing twelve people, in Baghpat , Monday. (PTI Photo)

The accident occurred between Basi and Bada villages in the Khekra Kotwali area, around 15 km from Baghpat district headquarters.

Four police response vehicles (PRVs) of Dial 112, ambulance services and personnel from the Khekra police station rushed to the scene after receiving information that a vehicle carrying 32 people had overturned and launched rescue and relief operations, said police. The victims were shifted to the district hospital, where six were declared dead.

A doctor at the district hospital said 22 injured passengers were brought in for treatment, of whom 18 were referred to a higher medical centre in Meerut. Six more passengers later succumbed to their injuries at a medical college in Meerut, taking the death toll to 12.

The deceased were identified as Sadhu, 60, his wife, Munni Devi, 55, his brother Prem Singh, 40, Sugadpal, 40, Rameshwar Yadav, 60, Jitendra, 7, Premvati, 50, Diksha, 2, Bhanumati, 52, an unidentified 45-year-old man, Murti, 35, and Sourav, 4 Authorities were working to establish the identities of any remaining unidentified victims.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Under the assistance announced by the state government, ₹2 lakh each will be provided to the families of those killed while the injured will receive ₹50,000 each, officials said.

Medical college CMS Ajit Chaudhary said six fatalities had been confirmed at the facility and 12 injured passengers were undergoing treatment, including four in critical condition.

One of the injured passengers, Kunwar Pal, said most of the pilgrims were asleep when the vehicle suddenly overturned.

“We were all sleeping in the vehicle when there was a loud impact and the vehicle suddenly overturned. There was screaming and chaos at the spot,” he said.

Pal said the driver told passengers that a vehicle approaching from behind had collided with their vehicle, causing it to lose balance and overturn. Police, however, were investigating the circumstances and the exact cause of the crash.

Baghpat district magistrate Asmita Lal and superintendent of police Suraj Rai visited the district hospital after receiving information about the accident. They met the injured and directed medical personnel to ensure that they received timely and proper treatment.

Bagad Dham, also known as Gogamedi, is a prominent pilgrimage site in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district associated with Jaharveer Baba Goga Ji Maharaj, or Goga Nath Ji. The site attracts large number of devotees, particularly during August and September.