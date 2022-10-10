12 die in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rainfall; CM Yogi orders relief work

At least 12 people died due to different causes related to the heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh since last night. “A total 12 human lives have been reported to have been lost in seven districts due to causes related to heavy rain between 10 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday,” state relief commissioner Prabhu Nath Singh told the HT.

Of the total deaths, five were caused by excessive rain leading to incidents like collapse of house walls, three by snake bite, two by lightning and one by drowning.

According to a report sourced from the revenue department, three people died in Pratapgarh, two of them because excessive rain that made the wall of his thatched house cave in and one due to snake bite. Two people were reported to have died in Amethi, one due to heavy rain leading to collapse of a house wall and one due to drowning while one death due to lightning was reported from Ambedkar Nagar. One death due to heavy rain was reported from Firozabad district.

Similarly, two people died due to snake bite in Sitapur district and as many in Badaun district due to heavy rainfall while one person died due to lightning in Farrukhabad district. Presently, more than 650 villages in 16 districts are said to have been affected by floods, impacting lives of around 5.8 lakh people in the state.

The incessant heavy rain is believed to have caused wide-spread loss to the standing crops as well besides affecting the livestock in the state with the government teams assessing the losses. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has, meanwhile, directed officials to carry out relief operations in districts facing heavy rain and waterlogging.

According to a government spokesman, the CM also asked senior officials to keep a watch on the situation by visiting the affected areas to supervise relief work there. “The CM has asked officials to make prompt arrangements to pump out water from the water-logged areas,” the spokesman said. The CM said financial assistance should also be provided to the families affected by the loss of life or property.

Yogi also directed district magistrates to ensure evacuation of people trapped in floods to safer places with all the arrangements of stay and food.