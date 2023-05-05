Over 12 held for trying to vote using fake IDs

PRAYAGRAJ: Over 12 people, including five women, were held while they were trying to cast votes using fake identification documents at different polling booths here. DCP City Deepak Bhukar said some people were detained when they tried to cast votes using forged Aadhaar cards (Pic for representation)

Action would be taken against them for attempting to cast votes using forged documents and also against those who provided the documents, police officials said.

DCP City Deepak Bhukar said some people were detained when they tried to cast votes using forged Aadhaar cards. Further investigations were being carried out in this connection, he added.

In the morning, three women who had arrived to cast votes at a polling booth at lekhpal training centre in Kareli were taken into custody after they were found in possession of Aadhaar cards with the same number but different names and addresses. The women claimed they were residents of Gaus Nagar area. A few hours later, two other women were held with forged Aadhaar cards. During questioning they claimed that a youth gave them Aadhaar cards to cast votes.

Three youths were taken into custody at a polling booth at Jagat Taran Girls’ College under Georgetown police station after they were found with Aadhaar cards bearing the same number but different names and addresses. Questioning revealed that they hailed from Ghoorpur area. SHO Georgetown Dhirendra Singh said they were being questioned further.

Police said four people in Civil Lines, two in Jhunsi and one in Shivkuti were also taken into custody for trying to cast votes on forged identification documents. They were being questioned about the person who provided them the fake IDs.