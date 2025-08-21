13-km elevated link to bridge Old & New Lucknow in the pipeline

Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation has proposed a 13-kilometre elevated flyover to improve connectivity between the city’s older and newer parts. The older quarters of the city have long struggled with narrow lanes, high population density, and inadequate road infrastructure (For representation)

When functional, the four-lane flyover, planned to be constructed over the Haider Canal, will connect Dr. Shakuntala Devi Mishra University on Agra Road and Kalidas Marg. Officials claimed that the flyover could reduce travel time between the mentioned locations from over an hour during peak hours to just 15–20 minutes.

The ₹2,270-crore project aims to bridge the mobility gap between traditionally congested areas such as Rajajipuram, Talkatora, Alambagh, Manak Nagar, and Chowk, and central locations such as Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, and Cantt. For years, residents of these localities have faced slow-moving traffic, limited road width, and bottlenecks during peak hours.

Two years ago, Lucknow Municipal Corporation proposed a three-lane 8 km elevated road from Rajajipuram to Kalidas Marg with a budget of ₹778 crore. Despite preliminary planning, the project never advanced beyond the files.

A senior Corporation official said, “The plan for this project has come after repeated demands from local representatives and common people. This flyover will decongest key bottlenecks and offer an alternative to already overburdened routes like Charbagh and Cantt. We’ll proceed after the state government’s approval.”

“The project will also ease traffic within Balaganj Road, Para, Hardoi Road and Rajajipuram,” the official added.

Western Lucknow, particularly the older quarters, has long struggled with narrow lanes, high population density, and inadequate road infrastructure. Haider Canal itself, which spans 15 metres in width, is currently flanked by temporary encroachments and limited utility access.

At present, travelling from areas like Chowk or Talkatora to major administrative or commercial zones such as Hazratganj or Gomti Nagar often takes up to an hour or more during peak times.

In addition to improving connectivity, the project is expected to contribute to fuel savings, reduced vehicular emissions, and overall lower pollution levels. Officials pointed out that better traffic flow would reduce idling time, which in turn would curb air pollution.

Moreover, the flyover is expected to improve the economic prospects of many localities along the corridor. Easier access to business centres and markets may lead to increased footfall, higher real estate values, and better investment opportunities in areas previously considered difficult to access.

As of now, the project is in the proposal stage and awaits final clearances. If approved, it could become one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades in Lucknow in recent years.