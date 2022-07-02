14 districts police chiefs among 21 IPS transferred in UP
Police chiefs of 14 districts were among the 21 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS), who were transferred on Saturday.
Those transferred include senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, who has been transferred as SSP Prayagraj replacing Ajay Kumar, who has been made SP CB-CID.
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, commandant, 41st battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Ghaziabad, has been made SP Kannauj, replacing Prashant Kumar who is new Ayodhya SSP.
SP Kasganj, Rohan P Botre is new SP Ghazipur, replacing Ram Badan Singh, who has been made deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Gautambuddh Nagar commissionerate.
SSP Gorakhpur Vipin Tanda has been made SSP Saharanpur replacing Akash Tomar, who goes as SP Gonda. SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover has been made SSP Gorakhpur. SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav is new SSP, Mathura while SP Amroha, Vineet Jaiswal is SSP Muzaffarnagar.
SP Amethi Dinesh Singh is SP Bijnor now, while SP Gonda Santosh Kumar Mishra is SP Mirzapur.
Elamaran G, posted as additional DCP at Gautambuddh Nagar, has been made SP Amethi. BBGTS Murthy, who was DCP, Kanpur, has been made SP Kasganj and Aditya Langeh, DCP, Varanasi, has been made SP Amroha. Ajay Kumar Singh, SP, Mirzapur, has been promoted as deputy inspector general (DIG) of PAC sector, Varanasi. SP Bijnor Dharamveer is commandant of 6th battalion PAC, Meerut while Sanjeev Tyagi, posted as DCP Kanpur, is SP, (intelligence), Ayodhya. SP, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad, Vijay Dhull has been made DCP Kanpur and SP CB-CID Rahul Raj has been sent to Lucknow as DCP.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics