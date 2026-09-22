14 DMs among 34 IAS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred 34 IAS officers in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, including the district magistrates (DMs) of 14 districts. For representation only (Sourced)

Anunaya Jha has been appointed DM, Moradabad; Rahul Pandey, DM, Hardoi; M Arunmozhi, DM, Etah; Sanjay Chauhan, DM, Kushinagar; and Mahendra Singh Tanwar, DM, Kanpur Nagar.

Anuj Malik has been appointed DM, Sant Kabir Nagar; Alok Kumar, DM, Pilibhit; Gyanendra Singh, DM, Ballia; Shashank Chaudhary, DM, Amethi; Divyanshu Patel, DM, Baghpat; Prabhas Kumar, DM, Mahoba; Umesh Pratap Singh, DM, Bijnor; Satya Prakash Patel, DM, Hathras; and Ashok Kumar, DM, Hamirpur.

Himanshu Kaushik has been appointed municipal commissioner, Moradabad. Vijay Kumar Singh has been posted as chief development officer (CDO), Mirzapur; Santosh Bahadur Singh as CDO, Mainpuri; and Vishal Kumar as CEO, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Vijay Kumar has been appointed vice-chairman, Agra Development Authority; Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA); Gazal Bharadwaj, additional CEO, Invest UP; and Nitin Madan, additional CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Jasjit Kaur has been appointed MD, UP Electronic Corporation, while Jitendra Pratap Singh has been posted as director, UP Mandi Parishad. Neha Bandhu has been appointed additional commissioner, Viksit Bharat Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission.

Amandeep Duli has been appointed controller, weight and measurement department, and Asmita Lal, special secretary, backward class welfare department.

Abhishek Goyal has been appointed special secretary, personnel and appointment department; Mangala Prasad Singh, MD, UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation Limited; Nidhi Srivastava, special secretary, state tax department; Arvind Singh, special secretary, food and civil supplies department; Rajendra Pensiya, special secretary, prison administration and reforms; and Atul Vats, special secretary, revenue.

Chandra Shekhar, special secretary, irrigation and water resources, has been given additional charge of the wasteland development department.