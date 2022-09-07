140 hotels to be re-inspected for irregularities

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has revived notices served on 140 city hotels since 2018 for carrying out illegal construction or committing any other anomaly.

The authority on Tuesday constituted several teams that will inspect these hotels to verify if complaints or anomalies for which the notices were issued have been addressed.

If the LDA teams find that the issues still exist then such hotels will be sealed.

Despite issuing notices to the hotels, no disciplinary action has been taken against them. Notices remained confined to just files.

Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman of the development authority, has directed engineers of all zones to inspect the 140 hotels and submit reports within a week.

LDA’s action came in the wake of a fire mishap at hotel Levana Suites, in which four people died.

According to LDA, after the notices were served either no follow-up action was taken or the matter was shelved in connivance with engineers concerned of the development authority.

“In the narrow and by-lanes across the city, rampant illegal construction activity is going on. Multistoried buildings are coming up on residential plots,” said a senior LDA official.

“A large number of hotels have come up sans parking facilities against the approved norms. Marriage halls and guest houses also figure in the long list of illegal constructions,” added the official.

“Zonal and junior engineers are all aware of every construction activity in their areas. Without their consent no illegal construction can be carried out,” asserted the official.

Another LDA official also pointed out that no follow–up action was taken on the notices served on the 140 hotels.

“Had it not been for the fire tragedy at Levana Suites, then files of these 140 hotels would not have been reopened,” the official observed.

