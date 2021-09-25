14-year-old rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated on court orders

: The process to terminate the pregnancy of a 14-year-old Dalit rape survivor from Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh was eventually completed at Queen Mary’s Hospital (QMH), an affiliate of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), in Lucknow on Friday. The doctors, who initiated the process on the order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, said the entire process was successful and the girl was safe.

“It took more than 24 hours for the abortion process to complete. It was a risky affair since the abortion was carried out in the second trimester, but it went off successfully,” Dr SP Jaiswar, medical superintendent of QMH. The girl was scheduled to be discharged by the late evening hours of Friday.

“The entire process went off successfully,” said Mohammed Haider, a corporate lawyer and social activist who helped the girl in lodging an FIR and for obtaining pregnancy termination permission from the court. He said he had also approached the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), demanding compensation for the rape survivor.

“We have moved an application under the victim compensation scheme before the DLSA, Lakhimpur Kheri that has a provision of compensation amount up to ₹3 lakh. This will certainly help the minor in leading a normal life and to meet day-to-day expenses,” added Haider. He said that they have also arranged for the month-long supply of nutrition supplements and food in order to give stability to the minor who is still in a state of trauma.

The girl, who hails from a village in Lakhimpur Kheri, was allegedly raped by her relative. The pregnancy was discovered on August 9, 2021 after she suffered severe stomach ache. It was found that she was 16 weeks and three days’ pregnant. The FIR was lodged in the matter and the perpetrator was arrested and sent to jail on August 12.

On September 2, a social activist from the state capital, who was contacted by the victim’s mother, filed a writ petition before the Allahabad high court demanding termination of the pregnancy. On September 6, 2021, the court ordered the Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer to carry out a physical examination of the victim and submit his report in a sealed envelope before the court. On September 14, 2021, the court ordered pregnancy termination, presuming that the continuance of the unwanted pregnancy shall “constitute a grave injury to the mental health of the victim”.