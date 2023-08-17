15 Kaushambi KGBV students hospitalised after breakfast

At least 15 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Jankipur in Kaushambi district fell sick due to suspected food poisoning on Wednesday. The students of the all-girls residential school had breakfast after which they experienced stomachache and started vomiting. The girl students under treatment at a community health centre in Kaushambi district (HT)

The Chayal community health centre, where all 15 were admitted, later referred 13 of them to the district hospital.

As per reports, the girl students were served snacks, milk, paratha (fried bread) and curry for breakfast.

Kaushambi district magistrate Sujit Kumar and SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava went to the CHC and spoke to the girls. District food safety officials took samples of the food served in the morning and sent them for examination.

