16 rescued after timber store goes up in flames in Prayagraj

Sixteen people were rescued after a major fire broke out at a timber store in Bansmandi area of Mutthiganj in the early hours of Sunday. By the time it could be put out, the fire had spread across all floors of the building. The fire at the timber store in Bansmandi area of Mutthiganj could be put out after a 10-hour struggle and with the help 10 fire tenders (HT)

Although goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes, no major injuries were reported in the incident believed to have taken place due to a short circuit, officials said.

It took 10 fire tenders and a 10-hour struggle to bring the fire under control. All 16 who were rescued were workers who were sleeping on the top floor of the building.

Pradeep Bhagat of Bansmandi owns the shop. As per reports, he said locals spotted flames emanating from the store late at night after he had shut it down around 10 pm. As all three floors had plywood, and other inflammable objects, the fire spread within a short time.

Additional fire tenders had to be called from Civil Lines, Mundera Mandi, Naini and Soraon due to the severity of the fire. All 10 fire tenders finally managed to douse the flames around 2 pm.

Prayagraj chief fire officer RK Pandey said the cause of the fire could be ascertained only after an investigation. Most goods kept in the two-storey building got burnt in the incident, he added.