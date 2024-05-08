163rd Rabindra Jayanti: Lucknow’s Bengali community commemorates Tagore’s legacy

To mark the 163rd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, known as Rabindra Jayanti, various Bengali organisations in the state capital came together on Wednesday. The commemoration served as a fitting tribute to Tagore’s legacy and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to maintaining and promoting Bengali culture in Lucknow. Artists Perform at 163rd Rabindra Jayanti Celebrations Organised by the Bengali Club & Youngmen’s Association and Nikhil Bharat Bang Sahitya Sammelan at Bengali Club, Lucknow (HT Photo)

Citizens, under the banner of Probashi Bongyo Sanskritic Samiti, Lucknow, gathered at the statue of Rabindranath Tagore, located opposite the DM bungalow, Sarojini Naidu Park, near KD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow.

The programme began at 8 am, with participants highlighting Tagore’s significant contributions to Bengali culture and India’s literary heritage. They emphasised the importance of individual contributions and societal passion with the poignant quote, “Jodi Tor Dak Shune Keu Na Ase Tobe Ekla Cholo Re.”

Dignitaries and members paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore by offering flowers and garlands at his statue. The ceremony was followed by mesmerising Rabindra Sangeet performances by the Ladies Wings of Probashi Bongyo Sanskritik Samiti, adding a touch of cultural richness to the event.

The 163rd Rabindra Jayanti was jointly celebrated by the Bengali Club & Youngmen’s Association and Nikhil Bharat Bang Sahitya Sammelan, Lucknow branch. The chief guest, President of Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan, Lucknow branch, Enakshi Sinha, along with Bengali Club president Arun Kumar Banerjee, general secretary Shankar Bhowmik, Amit Kumar Ghosh, Sandeep Bose, and Manoj Banerjee, garlanded the portrait of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and paid tribute.

Rabindra Sangeet “Charono Dhorite” and “Ki Gabo Aami” were presented by local artist Alik Sarkar, “Darao Aamar Aakhir Aage” by Deboshree Banerjee, “Aamar Bela Je Jaaye” and “Jagorone Jaaye” by Sharmistha Tiwari, and “Aami Tomaro Songe” by Anshuman Pramanik.

The dance performance by Gargi Chakraborty, Sonakshi Nag, Manisha Joshi, and Omkar Chakraborty enthralled the audience with Rabindra Nritya. Accompanists Mukesh and Anup provided music through tabla and synthesizer. Rabindra poetry was recited by Kalyani Chatterjee and Monidipa Mukherjee.

In the end, the Cultural Secretary of the Club, Manoj Banerjee, thanked everyone for being a part of the celebration and for carrying forward the tradition.