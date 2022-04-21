170 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: Rise in fresh Covid cases continued on Wednesday as 170 more people tested positive in 22 districts, taking the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2072063.
“There are 856 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Majority of the active Covid cases are in home isolation.
Among new cases, highest 103 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 33 from Ghaziabad, 5 from Lucknow, 3 from Meerut, 4 from Prayagraj and Gonda and 2 from Varanasi while 14 districts reported one new case each, according to the data from the state health department. At present 18 districts have zero active cases.
Keeping in view the rise in number of Covid cases in some districts of NCR region, Covid sampling has been increased in the state. On April 18, 83864 tests were conducted while on April 19 another 98956 samples got tested and on Wednesday the number of tests crossed one lakh mark as 113385 samples were tested.
On Tuesday 163 people had tested positive and on Monday 115. The state has reported 23502 deaths till now. The 24-hour test positivity rate is 0.14%.
“Covid sampling has to be increased to ensure Covid cases are identified at an early stage, preferably in asymptomatic stage or with mild-symptoms. This will help in checking infection spread from an infected person to others, who are not infected,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors .
During the day, 110 patients recovered. This is the first time in April that daily recoveries crossed 100 mark after new daily cases crossed 100-mark on April 16.
“The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Shukla.
Health department teams have been directed to collect Covid samples from passengers at entry point of the state capital from the Agra expressway, while screening of passengers coming from other districts, particularly the NCR region has also been increased at the railway stations and airport.
-
Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation
Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers on Wednesday blocked the entrance and exit point of a private colony where the chief minister's residence is located. Kisan Sangharsh Committee coordinator Harmanpreet Singh Jeji said the NHAI is offering a meagre price for their land and they are urging the state government for help in getting higher compensation for their land.
-
Gurugram health dept to focus on controlling hospitalisation as daily cases cross 200-mark
Gurugram: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district health department is focusing on keeping the number of hospitalised patients under control and monitoring the health of patients isolating at home, officials said on Wednesday. The district on Wednesday reported 225 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 152 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 941. The district also recorded a positivity rate of 6.64%.
-
Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan's whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him.
-
Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted 'ambient air quality standards with respect to noise' marked for certain zones.
-
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics