170 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Rise in fresh Covid cases continued on Wednesday as 170 more people tested positive in 22 districts, taking the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2072063.

“There are 856 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Majority of the active Covid cases are in home isolation.

Among new cases, highest 103 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 33 from Ghaziabad, 5 from Lucknow, 3 from Meerut, 4 from Prayagraj and Gonda and 2 from Varanasi while 14 districts reported one new case each, according to the data from the state health department. At present 18 districts have zero active cases.

Keeping in view the rise in number of Covid cases in some districts of NCR region, Covid sampling has been increased in the state. On April 18, 83864 tests were conducted while on April 19 another 98956 samples got tested and on Wednesday the number of tests crossed one lakh mark as 113385 samples were tested.

On Tuesday 163 people had tested positive and on Monday 115. The state has reported 23502 deaths till now. The 24-hour test positivity rate is 0.14%.

“Covid sampling has to be increased to ensure Covid cases are identified at an early stage, preferably in asymptomatic stage or with mild-symptoms. This will help in checking infection spread from an infected person to others, who are not infected,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors .

During the day, 110 patients recovered. This is the first time in April that daily recoveries crossed 100 mark after new daily cases crossed 100-mark on April 16.

“The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Shukla.

Health department teams have been directed to collect Covid samples from passengers at entry point of the state capital from the Agra expressway, while screening of passengers coming from other districts, particularly the NCR region has also been increased at the railway stations and airport.