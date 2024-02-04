17-yr-old rape victim ends life in Meerut

MEERUT A 17-year-old rape victim committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta on Friday in her house under Pallavpuram police station here on Friday. When the police interrogated the mother, it came to light that the daughter did not want to live with her. (Pic for representation)

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and said that the girl lived with her aunt. Her mother brought her back home in Pallavpuram on Thursday where she committed suicide.

The girl’s mother , a resident of Budhana police station area, told the police that her husband was a mason. After the death of her husband, she had been raising her daughter and two sons by working as a labourer. On January 30, she had brought her daughter to a rented house in Pallavapuram Colony.

She went for work on Friday and her daughter hanged herself with a dupatta. When the mother reached home late in the evening, she saw the body and informed the police. Cops and forensic teams reached the spot and investigated the incident.

Earlier, the girl’s mother said that Rajiv, a resident of Soram Gola village of Muzaffarnagar had raped her daughter in 2020. After lodging a report in this case under POCSO Act, the police filed charge-sheet in the court and trial was underway.

The victim girl and her mother had gone to attend the hearing of the case on January 30 where the accused threatened the girl and her family of dire consequences if the case was not withdrawn. The daughter was scared after the threat and committed suicide, she said.

Circle officer of Daurala Abhishek Patel said that the deceased was living with her aunt in Shamli for a long time. When the police interrogated the mother, it came to light that the daughter did not want to live with her.

Patel said that the family had not given any complaint yet and further action would be taken on the basis of the postmortem examination report.