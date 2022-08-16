18 Atal residential schools for labourers’ kids from next year: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that 18 Atal residential schools for labourers’ kids would offer admissions from the next academic session across the state.
He made the announcement on the occasion of the former PM’s fourth death anniversary at a function organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Trust headed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.
“We are in the process of setting up 18 residential schools named after revered Atal ji where admissions for children of labourers and destitute kids would start from the next academic session. These schools, imparting top quality education to those kids who have none to look after them, are our tribute to the leader who always engaged in principled politics and had admirers across political parties,” Yogi said at the function where 10 people, who had worked closely with Vajpayee, were felicitated.
The CM said his government has also set up a medical university in Vajpayee’s memory and described Vajpayee as a “towering leader of India’s parliamentary democracy who shined bright for over six decades”.
Yogi said drawing inspiration from “Atal ji”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to build on the path of inclusive development and did not shy away from taking decisions that were important for the country.
“Decisions like scrapping of (Article) 370, Ayodhya temple and the country’s first woman President from the tribal community reflect BJP’s resolve to ensure outreach till the last person,” he added.
“Atal ji’s ancestors had migrated to M.P. but the charismatic leader chose U.P. as his karmabhoomi, first as a journalist and later as a towering political leader who represented Lucknow for a record five consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha,” the CM said.
Vajpayee served thrice as PM, including a full five-year term, becoming the first non-Congress PM to have done so and Adityanath recalled how Vajpayee after leading the BJP from a dismal two seats to power, had stated, “politics, should never become an instrument to only attain power but to uphold values and ideals.”
“He was a journalist, writer, poet, a mass leader who possessed the ability to lead in any circumstances and how to evolve a consensus on contentious issues. He was a leader who had admirers across political parties and even his poetry carried so much meaning and is relevant even today,” he added.
The post of general secretary (organisation) in the BJP is reserved for an RSS pracharak who acts a bridge between the party and the Sangh. However, as national general secretary, Bansal is now fully into the BJP and thus his visit to Lucknow this time was undertaken as BJP leader, party leaders said.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak both showered praise on Bansal, hailing him as the backroom architect of the party’s phenomenal wins in U.P. “I have been a U.P. BJP chief too and though the party chief gets accolades on win, it is Bansal who has been the architect of party’s phenomenal “shunya se shikhar (from zero to top)” performance in U.P.,” Maurya said.
Bansal was welcomed with a warm applause when Brajesh Pathak thanked him for taking out time for his first Lucknow visit post his new responsibility and at “such short notice”.
At the Lucknow event, actor Arun Govil, who had essayed the role of Lord Ram in the superhit television serial ‘Ramayana’, was also present. He recited dialogues from his epic character, drawing applause from not just the audience but leaders, including CM, too.
Ludhiana | Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected
The state government's healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics. Resident resent delay Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients.
Delhi feels wind in its hair: Moist easterlies on cloudy day cool city
A strong atmospheric depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and central Rajasthan made its influence felt in the Capital, sending moist easterly winds that led to overcast skies in the morning, gusty winds that reached speeds of 55km per hour in places, and short but intense spells of rain. The depression gradually weakened on Tuesday evening, and that could mean less rainfall on Wednesday,the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the skies could remain overcast.
“Rice puller” metal fraud: Suspended Pune cop held for duping over 200 people
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a suspended police sub inspector for duping around 200 people from Pune, Belgaum, Dharwad, Bengaluru, Aurangabad and Nashik regions on pretext of selling a rare “rice puller” metal or “copper iridium”. The prime suspect, identified as Robert Ubaldo Rosario (55), along with others, made fake promises of Rs 500 crore as investment returns for procuring the “RP” metal.
Ludhiana | Dholewal Military Station gets state-of-the-art sectional hospital
Vajra Corps general officer commanding lieutenant general Devendra Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-bedded section hospital to provide timely and quality medical services to the troops and their families at the Dholewal Military Station. Sharma commended the efforts of brigadier Neeraj Sharma, station commander, brigadier Amit Sharma and major Rahul Mahajan, officer-in-charge of the section hospital for the early completion of the project.
Ludhiana | VB files case for allotting transportation tenders on fake vehicle registration numbers, 1 held
Ludhiana The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram and Company as well as officials of the state food and civil supplies department and employees of procurement agencies concerned for committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district. Accused proprietor Telu Ram of Udhanwal village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau range, Ludhiana.
