18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
At least 18 foetuses were found in a municipal garbage dumping yard in West Bengal’s Howrah district, 40km west of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.
Police said that rag-pickers scavenging through the municipal waste at a dumping yard in Uluberia spotted the foetuses. Later the police were informed. Civic and health officials from the district also rushed to the spot.
“The foetuses have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.
Local residents said that there are at least 30 hospitals and nursing homes within a 2 km radius of the dumping ground.
Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.
Uluberia municipality vice chairman Enamur Rehman told reporters that a committee will be set up to look into the matter.
“A meeting has also been called with private hospitals and nursing homes to discuss the matter next week,” he said.
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Woman police constable dies by suicide at police station in Thane
A woman police constable attached to Shrinagar police station died by suicide in the police station on Tuesday afternoon after reporting to duty. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 10 and seven years. The Shrinagar police are yet to record the statement of the family. The deceased joined the Shrinagar police station in 2019. The police station and crime branch are investigating the matter.
