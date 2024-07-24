An 18-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his uncle’s licenced weapon at the latter’s rented accommodation in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar. 18-year-old shoots self dead with uncle’s gun

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abijith R Shankar, the youngster was a student in Dehradun, and was visiting his uncle.

The youngster allegedly shot himself in the head, which had an exit wound, the cop said, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem.

“The 18-year-old was preparing for competitive exams in Dehradun. Also, he was undergoing treatment at Kalyan Singh Cancer Hospital,” said the DCP.

Allegedly, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when his uncle and his family were sleeping in another room. His body was found the next morning. His uncle told the police that he could not hear the gunshot since his air cooler was on.

According to the kin, the boy was addicted to drugs and also undergoing treatment for the same. A month ago, he was brought to the city from Dehradun after his health condition deteriorated.