1.9 crore children enrolled under “School Chalo Abhiyan” in U.P.: Minister
Against the target of enrolling two crore students of class 1 to 8 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”, nearly 1.9 crore (95 percent) children have been enrolled in primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh so far.
With a view to ensuring100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the “School Chalo Abhiyan” from Jaichandpur Katghara upper primary school in Shravasti district in April this year.
Listing out the achievement of basic education department in first 100 days of the Yogi 2.0 government, basic education minister Sandeep Singh said at a press conference on Sunday, “More than 40 lakh new children have been enrolled. The process of enrolment in schools is in progress.”
“Enrolment in basic shiksha parishad schools is increasing continuously. Enrolment was 1.52 crore in the year 2016-17 which has increased to 1.90 crore in 2022-23,” he added.
The minister said, “To ensure transparency, registration of all the children enrolled in the schools was done on the Prerna portal and subsequently their Aadhaar authentication is being done. So far, the Aadhaar card of 1.66 crore children has been made and the work is progress on priority.”
“Against the registered children, the Aadhaar card of 1.10 crore children has been successfully authenticated. Along with this, Aadhaar authentication of 1.48 crore parents/guardians has also been done,” Singh added.
“Under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, about 3,96,655 out-of-school children have been enrolled through door-to-door public relations survey. The details of the children have been uploaded on “Sharda Portal/App” and the process of providing special training to these children is in progress,” the minister said.
“Through household survey, 2,55,136 children with disabilities have been identified/enrolled through the Samarth portal/app developed for online tracking. The educational progress of children is being monitored by preparing Individual Educational Plan (IEP) for handicapped children and free equipment distribution,” he said.
The minister said in-service teacher training had been made available to all the teachers through “Diksha”. Certificate of completion of in-service professional development course of teachers had also been provided. Unique ID had been assigned to each teacher to track course completion, he added.
-
Teaching at four new U.P. govt degrees colleges from this session
The work of construction of four new government colleges has been completed in which teaching work will start from the academic session 2022-23. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay gave this information at a press conference on Sunday. “These four institutions are Government College, Pahi, Chitrakoot, Government College, Jakhaura, Lalitpur, Government College, Purva, Unnao and Government College, Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said while listing out 100-day achievement of the higher education department.
-
More trouble for Shiv Sena: After legislators, its MPs may jump ship
After a division in the legislature party that saw 40 legislators, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form government, the threat of a similar split looms large over Shiv Sena in parliament as its MPs seek a patch-up with their erstwhile saffron partner. It has three Rajya Sabha members. A second-term MP from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, Sadashiv Lokhande was elected as a Sena candidate to parliament in 2014 and 2019.
-
All four sub-divisions in Maharashtra report normal or above normal rainfall
With good rains and active monsoon across Maharashtra, all four sub-divisions in the state have reported excess or normal rainfall. The deficit for Maharashtra is now reduced to excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to July 10, Maharashtra reported 14 per cent more than normal rainfall. Actual rainfall was 354.8 mm. Similarly, all four sub-divisions are also showing good rainfall. Konkan and Goa and Marthwada are exhibiting excess rainfall.
-
Construction work of 15 new govt industrial training institutes complete, says minister
The construction work of 15 new government industrial training institutes has been completed and their buildings are fully ready for inauguration, said Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state (Independent charge), vocational education and skill development on Sunday. In the ITI sector, Vishwakarma technological up-gradation programme was rolled out under which an ITI is to be established in each block.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura
As per a press statement issued by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a massive afforestation drive is being carried out by the armed forces to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's independence. During the drive, various types of saplings, including fruit bearing ones like guava, lemon, were planted in coordination with local horticulture department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics