2 alternative Lko-Ayodhya routes identified for devotees

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow police have identified two alternative routes for Ayodhya to ensure devotees going for the consecration on January 22 do not face problems . Instead of the current main route, two alternative routes have been identified which will also be mapped or added in the Google map so that people have an easy commute. The Lucknow police commissioner had a meeting with senior police officers and officials of the National Highway Authority of India on providing easy transportation to Ayodhya. (Pic for representation)

“Currently Chinhat via Kamta and Barabanki route via Matiyari is considered the main route. However, the officials will be developing two other routes as an alternative. To develop both the routes as alternative routes, talks would be held with Google officials and these two routes would be marked in Google Map so that when the route to Ayodhya is searched on the map, these two routes are given priority,” said a police press note.

“The two identified routes were: Route 1- after getting down from Ahimamau from Shaheed Path, via Sultanpur Road, the route would go directly to Ayodhya via Purvanchal Expressway. Route 2: After coming down from Ahimamau via Sultanpur Road, the route from Kisan Path to Indira canal going to Barabanki. Apart from Barabanki, one can also go to Ayodhya,” the press note added.

On Sultanpur Road that starts from Ahimamau, police have asked NHAI officials to remove encroachments and vendors. “It has been declared a no-vending zone,” said an NHAI official.

“Buses stopping at Ahimamau intersection should be earmarked at a place away from the intersection and a bus stop should be built there. Stopping should be ensured. The intersection should be kept free from traffic jams. The route to Ayodhya via Sultanpur Road via Purvanchal Expressway should be publicised through signage,” said police.

The commissioner also told the officials that signages like ‘turn right for Ayodhya route’ etc. should be installed on Shaheed Path before Ahimamau. Traffic and PRV duties should be increased on the route and additional PRVs should be deployed after seeking demand from the police headquarters. “Talks should also be held with the traffic officers of Ayodhya district that signage and adequate traffic duties should be installed at the place where the vehicles will enter Ayodhya after getting off the Purvanchal Expressway,” he said.

Instructions have been given to remove encroachments from the road via Kamta, Chinhat, Matiyari and widen the road by breaking dividers etc. near the intersections. • If the railing and the median/divider on the side of Shaheed Path and Kisan Path are broken at any place, they should be repaired. CCTV cameras are being installed on Shaheed Path. Similarly, arrangements should be made in future to install CCTV cameras on Kisan Path and Outer Ring Road etc.

Routes to be decked up

All the routes leading to Ayodhya would be beautifully decked up. The signages at the Ayodhya route would be repainted and beautiful landscaping would be done throughout the route.

The dividers and cross barriers would be properly painted and wall paintings would be made wherever possible. During the meeting of senior officials with divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Thursday, the officials were directed to ensure proper arrangements of light and decorations on the routes to Ayodhya. The repair and maintenance of road patches, along with tasks like signage must be done in a perfect manner. The landscaping should be done to enhance the beauty of the route, while dividers and s barriers must be painted at the earliest, the divisional commissioner said.