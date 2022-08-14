2 deaths, 811 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 124 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases to 724. Of these, 22 are admitted to hospital, according to the health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 811 new Covid cases.
Two deaths, one each in Mirzapur and Sultanpur, were also reported in the state.
According to the health department, of the new patients, 68 are men and 56 women. As many as 109 patients recovered during the day.
Among new cases, highest 37 were those who suffered from influenza-like symptoms while 14 were contacts of people who previously tested positive for Covid and their sample were taken under contact tracing.
“Influenza-like symptoms trouble people during the monsoon but it should not be taken lightly or ignored as it can aggravate. Hence people who have such symptoms should get a medical opinion and take prescribed medicines,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Alambagh reported 31 new Covid cases, Sarojininagar 19, Aliganj 19, Chinhat 12, NK Road 7, Qaiserbagh 7, Indira Nagar 6, Aishbagh 2, Kakori 1, Mal 1 and Tudiyaganj 1.
The state tested 51523 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 12,05,38,829 samples have been tested.
“In the past 24 hours, 980 patients recovered. Till now 2084943 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla.
Keeping in view the rise in new Covid cases, the Lucknow health department has called a meeting of authorities of all government and private hospitals that were notified as Covid facilities on Monday. A discussion will be held on facilitating admission to Covid positive people in need of the same.
“We will discuss availability of beds and also smooth process for admission so that no patient faces problem,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.
-
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
-
Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday
The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.
-
Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT) said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. Faridabad police, spokesperson, Sube Singh, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation.
-
Major revamp to restore five heritage water bodies in Delhi
Recommendations to revive five heritage water bodies in the national Capital have been submitted under the Amrit Sarovar Jal Dharohar scheme of the Union ministry for urban development and housing affairs (MoHUA), officials aware of the matter said. The All India Council for Technical Education is also associated with the scheme. Professor of environmental planning at SPA, Prof Meenakshi Dhote added all five water bodies are part of the Barapullah basin.
-
Amrapali homebuyers oppose changes to layout of housing projects
Homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday said that there should be no revision to the original layout of each project as they have paid preferential location charges for their respective units. They organised a meeting at a park in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 on Sunday regarding this. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics