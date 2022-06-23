20 U.P. MSMEs listed on NSE, BSE in one year
In the last one year, 20 companies of the state under the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) category have been listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Twelve companies of the state with a total net worth of ₹129 crore have been listed on the BSE while eight companies with a total net worth of ₹101 crore were listed on the NSE.
Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, said that the government will soon arrange a virtual interaction of FICCI and Laghu Udyog Bharti with NSE and BSE so that more companies could be encouraged to get listed on the stock exchange.
Sehgal added that Uttar Pradesh has 55 lakh demat accounts which is third largest in the country.
On Thursday, Sehgal held a meeting with Royal Benjamin, north India manager of the BSE and Rakesh Kumar Khurana, senior manager of the NSE. During the meeting, it was decided that companies established in the last five years would get preference for listing on the stock exchange.
Sehgal apprised the officials about the presence of a large number of companies from various sectors in the state, including IT and electronics, plastic, leather, agro, food processing and textiles among others.
On the occasion, Sehgal assured all assistance from the state to companies that wished to be listed on the stock exchange. Apart from this, the state government will also help list companies trading in ODOP (products) on the stock exchange.
