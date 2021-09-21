2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: Peace Party, Rashtriya Ulama Council launch alliance

The Peace Party led by Dr Mohammad Ayub and the Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) of Maulana Aamir Rashadi on Tuesday announced the launch of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the 2022 UP assembly election.

Addressing a joint press conference, Dr Ayub and Maulana Rashadi said, “Secular political parties are using Muslims as a vote bank. The successive state governments led by secular political parties did not work for the welfare and uplift of the Muslim community.”

“The backwardness among the Muslim community has been disclosed in the Sachar committee report. The secular parties have failed to give a share to the Muslim community in power after forming government. The UDA will raise the demand of the rights and justice of the Muslim community in the coming assembly election campaign. The alliance will also fight to free the Muslim community from political slavery. To check division of Muslim votes, the like-minded political parties are welcomed in the UDA fold,” Dr Ayub said.

Maulana Rashadi said, “There was a demand from the people that both the Peace Party and the Rashtriya Ulama Council should join hands to fight for the rights of the Muslim community. The alliance will unit people one platform. The other political parties representing the oppressed or deprived sections in the society are welcome to join the alliance.”

“The UDA will work to remove the communal forces from power. The people are harassed by the anti–people policies of the BJP government in UP. The alliance will work to resolve the issues, including inflation, unemployment, poverty, corruption, communalism, check discrimination on religion and castes,” he said.

The Peace Party has influence among the weavers’ community settled in East UP. In the 2012 assembly election, the Peace Party had secured victory in four assembly segments. The RUC has a support base in Azamgarh district.