2024 Lok Sabha polls: Lucknow disappoints again on the voter turnout front

A first-class voter turnout of 60% eluded the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency yet again as it recorded 52.23% polling in the fifth phase of the parliamentary election on Monday, falling short of the 2019 turnout of 54.78% and the 2014 figure of 53.06%. Voters at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The failure to breach the 60-mark came as a combination of a laidback attitude and hot and humid weather confined people to their homes though the district administration experimented with special booth level officers (BLOs), volunteers and various voting campaigns in a bid to ramp up voter participation.

Among the assembly segments, Lucknow West recorded 54.23% polling on Monday against 55.29% in 2019 and 51.6% in 2014.

Lucknow Cantt recorded 49.28% turnout against 50.77% in 2019 and 49.7% in 2014. Lucknow Central witnessed 52.42 % polling compared to 53.92 in 2019 and 53% in 2014. Lucknow East assembly segment recorded 52.24% polling against 55.7% in 2019 and 55.46% in 2014.

The turnout in Lucknow North was 51.48%. This segment had reported 55.42% polling in 2019 and 53.89% in 2014.

Most of the polling stations remained almost deserted in the afternoon when the temperature was at its maximum.

As voting began at 7am, few voters turned up at most of the polling booths. When HT visited the Lalbagh Girls’ Inter College polling station at around 7.45am, there were few voters in the queue.

Voters in old city areas were more proactive. This was evident at the Kalicharan PG College polling station in Chaupatiyan, Chowk. The polling station witnessed a large turnout by 10.30am. Students of the college had also volunteered to conduct smooth voting at the polling station.

As the day progressed and the temperature soared by 11am, Lucknow could only register 22.11% turnout. In the next two hours, voting progressed at snail’s pace at most of the polling stations.

At around 1pm when the HT team reached the New Mission Boys and Girls Inter College in Sadar, there were few voters at the polling station.

“Probably extreme weather conditions have kept voters indoors,” said Idris Ali who emerged from the polling station after casting vote.

The situation was no better at the Harish Chandra Inter College polling station just a few metres from the New Mission Boys and Girls’ Inter College polling station. Polling staff outnumbered voters at this polling station.

It was only after 4pm that voters started turning up at the polling stations. But due to the slow pace of voting throughout the day, the last two-hour push could not increase the poll percentage beyond 52.23.

Political analysts said it was up to officials to analyse the low turnout to understand the underlying dynamics better.

This analysis is crucial for planning more effective strategies for future elections, aiming to overcome the challenges faced in mobilising voters in Lucknow, they felt.

On the polling day, BLOs were directed to contact voters and encourage them to cast their ballots. However, their efforts did not significantly impact the voting percentage.

AP Mishra, resident of Gomti Nagar, said , “Despite these comprehensive efforts, voter turnout remained a concern. The amenities were aimed at making the voting experience more comfortable and encouraging higher participation in the democratic process. However, it appears that additional, unspecified factors might be influencing voter turnout.”

“These elections have proven that to enhance voter participation increasing the amenities will not work unless the voters are themselves motivated to vote,” he said.

Some of the amenities included buttermilk (mattha), ORS solutions, cold water, shades, fans, and coolers.

Earlier, officials from the district administration had expressed hope that the final turnout might surpass the previous poll percentage.