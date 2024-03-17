 2024 LS polls: Congress to name candidates for U.P. soon, says Ajay Rai - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

2024 LS polls: Congress to name candidates for U.P. soon, says Ajay Rai

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 17, 2024 10:41 PM IST

As per the seat-sharing pact with the Samajwadi Party as part of opposition INDIA bloc, the Congress has been given 17 Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, in the state for the 2024 general election

The Congress that has not declared any candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will soon do so, said a party leader. As per the seat-sharing pact with the Samajwadi Party as part of opposition INDIA bloc, the Congress has been given 17 Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Ra. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Ra. (HT file)

“The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will soon declare candidates on all 17 U.P. seats,” said state Congress president Ajay Rai on Sunday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ruling BJP has declared candidates for 51 U.P. seats while the SP, the principal opposition party, has declared 40 candidates and SP ally TMC has declared one candidate for the seat given to it by the SP. Similarly, the Bahujan Samaj Party has declared candidates on about a dozen seats and the BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has declared candidates on the two seats allotted to it.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s Naya Yatra concluded in Mumbai on Sunday. Other party leaders and he are likely to assemble in New Delhi on Monday. Last Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Congress’s Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) unanimously adopted a resolution urging Congress leadership to field a member of Gandhi family from Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats. The PEC also made recommendations about names of probable candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 2024 LS polls: Congress to name candidates for U.P. soon, says Ajay Rai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On