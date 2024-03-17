2024 LS polls: Congress to name candidates for U.P. soon, says Ajay Rai

The Congress that has not declared any candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will soon do so, said a party leader. As per the seat-sharing pact with the Samajwadi Party as part of opposition INDIA bloc, the Congress has been given 17 Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, in the state. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Ra. (HT file)

“The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will soon declare candidates on all 17 U.P. seats,” said state Congress president Ajay Rai on Sunday.

The ruling BJP has declared candidates for 51 U.P. seats while the SP, the principal opposition party, has declared 40 candidates and SP ally TMC has declared one candidate for the seat given to it by the SP. Similarly, the Bahujan Samaj Party has declared candidates on about a dozen seats and the BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has declared candidates on the two seats allotted to it.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s Naya Yatra concluded in Mumbai on Sunday. Other party leaders and he are likely to assemble in New Delhi on Monday. Last Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Congress’s Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) unanimously adopted a resolution urging Congress leadership to field a member of Gandhi family from Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats. The PEC also made recommendations about names of probable candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.